KATE 1450 AM

Programming Lineup

Monday – Friday

Midnight to 5am – KATE’s Adult Standards Music

5a-9a – Darrel and Courtnay in the Mornings

9a-10a – PartyLine

10:05a – News, Markets, KATE Kitchen

10:35a – Trading Post

11a – 12p Albert Lea Today w/ Paul Shea

12:05 – 12:30p – News & Weather

12:30 -1p Markets w/ Courtnay Doyle

1:05-2:30p – Southern Minnesota Live w/ Paul Shea

2:30-4p – The Blitz w/ Mitch Widmeier

4p-5p – Problems & Solutions w/ Cathy Blythe

5p-5:30p – News/Weather/Markets/Sports

5:35p-9pm KATE’s Adult Standards Music

9:05p-12a – Trending Today USA w/ Rusty Humphries*

Saturday

Midnight to 5a – KATE’s Adult Standards Music

5a-6a – Game Day Gold

6a-9a – Saturday Morning Show

9a-10a – Caribou Coffee Coaches Show w/ Mitch Widmeier

10a-Noon – Under The Hood*

Noon-1p – KATE’s Adult Standards Music*

1p-2p – Staying Young Radio Hour*

2p-Midnight – KATE’s Adult Standards Music*

Sunday

Midnight to 6a – KATE’s Adult Standards Music

6a-7a – Minnesota Military Radio

7:15a – 7:45a – Sing For Joy Program

8a-9:30a – Religious Music

9:30a-10:30a – St. Theodores Mass

10:30a-11a – Minnesota Twin’s Manager Show (April through October)*

11a-Noon – First Lutheran Church Service

6:30p – Lutheran Hour Program*

7p-8p Seems Like Old Times*

8:05p-11p – Casey Kasem Classic 70’s Countdown*

* denotes program subject to being moved for Gophers, Wild, Timberwolves, Twins, and Prep activities.