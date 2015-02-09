CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE!
KATE 1450 AM
Programming Lineup
Monday – Friday
Midnight to 5am – KATE’s Adult Standards Music
5a-9a – Darrel and Courtnay in the Mornings
9a-10a – PartyLine
10:05a – News, Markets, KATE Kitchen
10:35a – Trading Post
11a – 12p Albert Lea Today w/ Paul Shea
12:05 – 12:30p – News & Weather
12:30 -1p Markets w/ Courtnay Doyle
1:05-2:30p – Southern Minnesota Live w/ Paul Shea
2:30-4p – The Blitz w/ Mitch Widmeier
4p-5p – Problems & Solutions w/ Cathy Blythe
5p-5:30p – News/Weather/Markets/Sports
5:35p-9pm KATE’s Adult Standards Music
9:05p-12a – Trending Today USA w/ Rusty Humphries*
Saturday
Midnight to 5a – KATE’s Adult Standards Music
5a-6a – Game Day Gold
6a-9a – Saturday Morning Show
9a-10a – Caribou Coffee Coaches Show w/ Mitch Widmeier
10a-Noon – Under The Hood*
Noon-1p – KATE’s Adult Standards Music*
1p-2p – Staying Young Radio Hour*
2p-Midnight – KATE’s Adult Standards Music*
Sunday
Midnight to 6a – KATE’s Adult Standards Music
6a-7a – Minnesota Military Radio
7:15a – 7:45a – Sing For Joy Program
8a-9:30a – Religious Music
9:30a-10:30a – St. Theodores Mass
10:30a-11a – Minnesota Twin’s Manager Show (April through October)*
11a-Noon – First Lutheran Church Service
6:30p – Lutheran Hour Program*
7p-8p Seems Like Old Times*
8:05p-11p – Casey Kasem Classic 70’s Countdown*
* denotes program subject to being moved for Gophers, Wild, Timberwolves, Twins, and Prep activities.
Albert Lea Radio Personalities
Paul Shea
Program Director and News Director paul.shea@alphamediausa.com Your browser may not support display of this image. Paul is a 2013 graduate of Brown College in Mendota Heights. Paul joined Albert Lea Radio/Digity in June of 2013. Before graduating withContinue Reading »
Courtnay Doyle
Regional Farm Director KATE/KAUS Courtnay.Doyle@alphamediausa.com Courtnay is a 1999 graduate of South Dakota State University, with a Batchelor of Science Degree in Broadcast Journalism, and an emphasis in Farm Management. She started working for Digity in MayContinue Reading »
Pete Leisen
FM Morning Host on 94.9 The Breeze/ Music Director/ APD Pete.Leisen@alphamediausa.com Pete is a Brown College graduate of Mendota Heights, MN. Before graduating from Brown, Pete was a promotions intern at KDWB in St. Louis Park, hadContinue Reading »
Mitch Widmeier
Sports Director, Host of The Blitz Mitch.Widmeier@alphamediausa.com @m_widmeier Sports Talk Demo :30 clip Play-by-Play Demo :30 clipContinue Reading »
Darrel Amundson
Morning Show Host & Production Director Darrel.Amundson@alphamediausa.com Darrel was born and raised in Albert Lea, Minnesota….a hometown boy that caught the radio bug early in life. “I’ve wanted to be on the radio for as long asContinue Reading »
