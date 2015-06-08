UPDATE: High Speed Chase Through Freeborn County

UPDATED: 1:30pm 6/9/15

Freeborn County Chief Deputy Todd Earl has updated this story with new information.



The suspect has been identified as Timothy Millhouse, 45, of Albert Lea. He’s been charged with possession of methamphetamine, 2nd degree felony, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, felony, possession of metal knuckles (brass knuckles), misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, petty misdemeanor. Millhouse is being held on $60,000 unconditional bail, or $30,000 conditional bail.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

KATE Radio found audio of a high speed police chase this morning.

Freeborn County Chief Deputy Todd Earl updated us on the incident.

At 12:30AM, the suspect was observed speeding on Highway 13 in Manchester. The suspect was pulled over. While the officer was waiting on an insurance call, a second deputy arrived. It was during this time that it was noted an illegal weapon was spotted, believed to be brass knuckles.

The suspect then took off in a white Buick LeSabre. The police chase hit speeds of 100+ miles per hour; and traveled through Hartland. The suspect went into a bean field, just east of Freeborn Township. The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle, and ran on foot. The suspect was arrested, and no injuries were reported by either the suspect or law enforcement. There were no items recovered at this time thought to be from the vehicle.

The Freeborn County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the State Patrol, Albert Lea Police Department, Wells Police Department, and Waseca County Sheriffs Department.

The suspect hasn’t been charged, and is expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow morning.

Follow this link to hear the audio from the chase:

http://www.mnpoliceclips.com/audio-freeborn-county-police-chase-68.html