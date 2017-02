Here’s what Mitch is thinking for today:

Northwestern @ Iowa 11am

Iowa -13.5 Over 43.5

Rutgers @ Ohio State 11am

Rutgers +38.5 Under 59.5

Purdue @ Maryland 2:30pm

Purdue +10 Over 56.5

Wisconsin @ Michigan 2:30pm

Michigan -11 Over 44.5

Illinois @ Nebraska 2:30pm

Nebraska -20 Under 52.5

Michigan State @ Indiana 7pm

Indiana +6.5 Under 52

Minnesota @ Penn State

Minnesota +2.5 Under 56