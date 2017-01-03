Compost Permits Now For Sale in Albert Lea

The Albert Lea Transfer Station & Demolition Landfill is now selling permits for use of the City compost site for 2017. The 2017 compost permit is blue. The Albert Lea Transfer Station & Demolition Landfill is now selling permits for use of the City compost site for 2017. The 2017 compost permit is blue.

These permits allow you unlimited use of the site for the calendar year and will be available at the Transfer Station and City Hall. Checks should be made payable to “City of Albert Lea” in the amount of $10 for city residents, or $15 for non-city residents and $100 for city commercial businesses, or $150 for non-city commercial businesses. Permits must be visibly placed on your windshield when using the site.