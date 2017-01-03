First Baby Born in Albert Lea in 2017

Newborn Ehnithaw Wah has the honors of being the first baby of the New Year born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

She was welcomed into the world by parents Mary and Der Wah of Albert Lea at 8:24 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Ehnithaw weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. She has an older sister, Eh, who is 2 years old. Joseph Lombardi, M.D., Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, helped deliver Ehnithaw.

Ph oto and information courtesy of Mayo Clinic Health Systems Albert Lea.