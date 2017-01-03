Law Enforcement Logs 12/30/16-1/3/17

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office
12/30
1:09AM A suspicious person was reported no the 26000 block of 880th Ave in Austin.
9:38AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.
2:52PM A report of theft by fraud was made on block of Morin Road in Alden. A lottery scam bilked a male out of between $11,000 and $12,000 dollars.
4:50PM A welfare check was requested on the 88000 block of 270th Street in Austin.
7:04PM A civil dispute was reported on the 27000 block of 800th Ave in Hollandale.
8:12PM Ileana Babastro, 37, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 46 and 795th Ave.
12/31
12:53AM Teresa Marie Reeder, 55, was arrested for 4th degree DUI, and 3rd degree test refusal after a report of a suspicious person was made on the 300 block of Central Ave South in Glenville.
1:07AM David Mejia, 20, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 16.
11:56AM Bryant Allen O’Neal, 57, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License and speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 16.
2:04PM Donavon Kyle Torgersen, 57, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 4.
2:16PM A report of stalking or harassment was made on the 25000 block of 705th Ave in Alden. A note and dog poop was found in a mailbox. The note referenced the reporting person.
2:52PM Robert James Herman, 74, was cited for unsafe passing at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 13 and County Road 25.
5:04PM Benjamin Mogaka Abuga, 34, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 17.
7:32PM Spencer Lee Pannkuk, 18, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on the 23000 block of State Highway 13.
1/1/17
2:15AM A domestic was reported on the 400 block of 2nd Ave SW in Glenville. A female was transported to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.
5:08AM A traffic crash without injury was reported on I-90 at mile marker 153. An ambulance driver fell asleep while transporting a patient from Nebraska to Rochester. No one was complaining of injuries.
5:53AM A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Johnson Street in Hartland.
9:53AM A vehicle theft was reported on the 73000 block of 325th Street in Hartland.
12:05PM A burglary was reported on the 28000 block of 750th Ave in Clarks Grove.
2:23PM A burglary was reported on the 82000 block of 140th Street in Glenville.
8:35PM Luis Fred Cardenas, 26, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 17 and 680th Ave.
1/2
No Reports were filed.
1/3
1:23AM A civil dispute was reported on the 77000 block of 170th Street in Albert Lea.
Albert Lea Police Department
12/30
1:04AM A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 100 block of Hawthorne Street West. The vehicles plates were impounded.
2:05AM Michael Lee Schwebach, 27, was arrested on a DOC warrant at the intersection of 5th Street East and Frank Ave.
3:27AM Adriana Lazaro, 31, was arrested for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and East William Street.
3:29AM A vehicle was cited for a parking violation at the intersection of South Broadway and East College Street.
9:51AM A driver was cited for a seatbelt violation at the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Ave.
10:23AM A report of harassing phone calls was made on the 1800 block of 9th Street West.
10:51AM Wayne Timothy Fett, 52, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway and 3rd Street East.
11:14AM A check forgery was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.
11:34AM A vehicle theft was reported on the 400 block of West College Street.
12:27PM A theft was reported on the 2600 block of Bridge Ave. Stoney Lee Brooks, 19, was cited for possession of stolen property.
3:51PM A report of harassment and stalking was made on the 2400 block of Milo Ave.
5:14PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 400 block of Bridge Ave. Fraudulent checks were being passed as well as fraudulent use of a debit card.
6:39PM Michael Anthony Livingston, 29, was arrested after passing counterfeit money at a business on the 700 block of South Broadway.
8:46PM Mark Thomas Fielding, 45, was arrested in Owatonna on a Albert Lea Warrant.
10:09PM Casey Ryan Crawford, 30, was arrested on a local warrant and 5th degree possession during an arrest warrant execution on the 1500 block of Margaretha Ave.
11:51PM A domestic was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
12/31
1:51AM A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Grace Street. The home was found to be broken into.
2:03AM Dayna Marie Larue, 42, was arrested for 4th degree DWI at a traffic stop at the intersection of John Farry Place and Summer Ave.
2:28PM A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.
3:09PM A burglary was reported on the 100 block of Adams Ave. A lock on a door was broken and things were moved around.
5:16PM An exposer was reported on the 2300 block of Hendrickson Road. A male in a vehicle was being indecent and blew kisses as females passed.
1/1/17
12:01AM A threatened suicide was reported in Albert Lea.
12:35AM Alipio Santiago Veitia, 50, was cited for a child restraint violation at a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Street East and South Broadway.
12:54AM Qualita Gracie McClendon, 21, was arrested on a local warrant at a traffic stop on the 900 block of West Front Street. Also cited at the traffic stop was Andrew Nathaniel McClendon, 20, for no Minnesota Driver License.
3:20AM Two vehicles were cited for parking violations at the intersection of South Washington Ave and West William Street.
3:31AM A vehicle was cited for a parking violation at the intersection of East Clark Street and Elizabeth Ave.
5:01AM James Dwight Douglas, 46, was arrested for domestic assault on the 800 block of Frank Ave.
4:35PM An animal control complaint was made on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A Pomeranian dog was stolen at Loves Truck Stop. The dog was valued at $500.
7:14PM A domestic was reported on the 1900 block of Grand Ave.
9:39PM A violation of a harassment order was reported on the 200 block of East Clark Street. Edwin Kendale Nyman, 21, was held on an HRO violation.
10:04PM Brenda Renee Keesling, 52, was held on 2nd degree DWI and a violation of a restrictive driver license after hitting a vehicle at the intersection of 3rd Ave South and West Front Street.
11:06PM A threatened suicide was reported in Albert Lea.
1/2/17
10:47AM A traffic crash without injury was reported on the 400 block of Bridge Ave.
6:19PM A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Park Ave.
7:25PM Tyler Anthony Hall, 32, was held on an arrest and detention order after a probation violation.