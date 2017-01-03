Law Enforcement Logs 12/30/16-1/3/17

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

12/30

1:09AM A suspicious person was reported no the 26000 block of 880th Ave in Austin.

9:38AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

2:52PM A report of theft by fraud was made on block of Morin Road in Alden. A lottery scam bilked a male out of between $11,000 and $12,000 dollars.

4:50PM A welfare check was requested on the 88000 block of 270th Street in Austin.

7:04PM A civil dispute was reported on the 27000 block of 800th Ave in Hollandale.

8:12PM Ileana Babastro, 37, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 46 and 795th Ave.

12/31

12:53AM Teresa Marie Reeder, 55, was arrested for 4th degree DUI, and 3rd degree test refusal after a report of a suspicious person was made on the 300 block of Central Ave South in Glenville.

1:07AM David Mejia, 20, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 16.

11:56AM Bryant Allen O’Neal, 57, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License and speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 16.

2:04PM Donavon Kyle Torgersen, 57, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 4.

2:16PM A report of stalking or harassment was made on the 25000 block of 705th Ave in Alden. A note and dog poop was found in a mailbox. The note referenced the reporting person.

2:52PM Robert James Herman, 74, was cited for unsafe passing at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 13 and County Road 25.

5:04PM Benjamin Mogaka Abuga, 34, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 17.

7:32PM Spencer Lee Pannkuk, 18, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on the 23000 block of State Highway 13.

1/1/17

2:15AM A domestic was reported on the 400 block of 2nd Ave SW in Glenville. A female was transported to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.

5:08AM A traffic crash without injury was reported on I-90 at mile marker 153. An ambulance driver fell asleep while transporting a patient from Nebraska to Rochester. No one was complaining of injuries.

5:53AM A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Johnson Street in Hartland.

9:53AM A vehicle theft was reported on the 73000 block of 325th Street in Hartland.

12:05PM A burglary was reported on the 28000 block of 750th Ave in Clarks Grove.

2:23PM A burglary was reported on the 82000 block of 140th Street in Glenville.

8:35PM Luis Fred Cardenas, 26, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 17 and 680th Ave.

1/2

No Reports were filed.

1/3

1:23AM A civil dispute was reported on the 77000 block of 170th Street in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department

12/30

1:04AM A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 100 block of Hawthorne Street West. The vehicles plates were impounded.

2:05AM Michael Lee Schwebach, 27, was arrested on a DOC warrant at the intersection of 5th Street East and Frank Ave.

3:27AM Adriana Lazaro, 31, was arrested for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and East William Street.

3:29AM A vehicle was cited for a parking violation at the intersection of South Broadway and East College Street.

9:51AM A driver was cited for a seatbelt violation at the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Ave.

10:23AM A report of harassing phone calls was made on the 1800 block of 9th Street West.

10:51AM Wayne Timothy Fett, 52, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway and 3rd Street East.

11:14AM A check forgery was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

11:34AM A vehicle theft was reported on the 400 block of West College Street.

12:27PM A theft was reported on the 2600 block of Bridge Ave. Stoney Lee Brooks, 19, was cited for possession of stolen property.

3:51PM A report of harassment and stalking was made on the 2400 block of Milo Ave.

5:14PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 400 block of Bridge Ave. Fraudulent checks were being passed as well as fraudulent use of a debit card.

6:39PM Michael Anthony Livingston, 29, was arrested after passing counterfeit money at a business on the 700 block of South Broadway.

8:46PM Mark Thomas Fielding, 45, was arrested in Owatonna on a Albert Lea Warrant.

10:09PM Casey Ryan Crawford, 30, was arrested on a local warrant and 5th degree possession during an arrest warrant execution on the 1500 block of Margaretha Ave.

11:51PM A domestic was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.

12/31

1:51AM A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Grace Street. The home was found to be broken into.

2:03AM Dayna Marie Larue, 42, was arrested for 4th degree DWI at a traffic stop at the intersection of John Farry Place and Summer Ave.

2:28PM A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.

3:09PM A burglary was reported on the 100 block of Adams Ave. A lock on a door was broken and things were moved around.

5:16PM An exposer was reported on the 2300 block of Hendrickson Road. A male in a vehicle was being indecent and blew kisses as females passed.

1/1/17

12:01AM A threatened suicide was reported in Albert Lea.

12:35AM Alipio Santiago Veitia, 50, was cited for a child restraint violation at a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Street East and South Broadway.

12:54AM Qualita Gracie McClendon, 21, was arrested on a local warrant at a traffic stop on the 900 block of West Front Street. Also cited at the traffic stop was Andrew Nathaniel McClendon, 20, for no Minnesota Driver License.

3:20AM Two vehicles were cited for parking violations at the intersection of South Washington Ave and West William Street.

3:31AM A vehicle was cited for a parking violation at the intersection of East Clark Street and Elizabeth Ave.

5:01AM James Dwight Douglas, 46, was arrested for domestic assault on the 800 block of Frank Ave.

4:35PM An animal control complaint was made on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A Pomeranian dog was stolen at Loves Truck Stop. The dog was valued at $500.

7:14PM A domestic was reported on the 1900 block of Grand Ave.

9:39PM A violation of a harassment order was reported on the 200 block of East Clark Street. Edwin Kendale Nyman, 21, was held on an HRO violation.

10:04PM Brenda Renee Keesling, 52, was held on 2nd degree DWI and a violation of a restrictive driver license after hitting a vehicle at the intersection of 3rd Ave South and West Front Street.

11:06PM A threatened suicide was reported in Albert Lea.

1/2/17

10:47AM A traffic crash without injury was reported on the 400 block of Bridge Ave.

6:19PM A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Park Ave.

7:25PM Tyler Anthony Hall, 32, was held on an arrest and detention order after a probation violation.