Law Enforcement Logs 1/3-1/4

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/3

5:48AM A suspicious male was reported on the 100 block of 6th Street SE in Glenville. The man was walking around with no jacket and a roll of toilet paper.

8:49AM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 100 block of 1st Street SW in Clarks Grove. A brick or similar object was thrown through a car window.

2:30PM A harassment/stalking complaint was made on the 200 block of Central Ave South in Hollandale.

3:33PM A fire call was reported on the 89000 block of 170th Street in Austin. A home was on fire, the male caller stated that something went wrong with the wood burner.

4:48PM Whitney Jennifer Morarend, 22, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop on I-90 Westbound at mile marker 161.

8:32PM A burglary was reported on the 100 block of East Main Street in Clarks Grove.

9:13PM A welfare check was made in Hayward.

9:27PM Dalila Rivera-Barcenas, 43, was cited for no driver license at a traffic stop at the intersection of Eberhart Street and Garfield Ave in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/3

6:47AM A burglary was reported on the 800 block of Ramsey Street. A Play Station 4, 50” TV, and a pistol were among the items missing.

8:36AM A junk vehicle complaint was made on the 500 block of Grace Street. The vehicle was placarded and contact was made with the owner.

8:49AM A refuse property was reported on the 500 block of Grace Street.

12:56PM A welfare check was made in Albert Lea.

1:11PM A death investigation was reported on the 800 block of South 4th Ave.

2:40PM A theft was reported on the 1200 block of 18th Street East. A snow blower that was being fixed was sold without the owner’s knowledge.

4:55PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Plaza Street.

1/4

12:01AM Roberto Martinez Delangel, 46, was arrested for driving after cancellation on the 1300 block of Margaretha Ave.

12:23AM A domestic was reported on the 600 block of Freeborn Ave. The parties were separated for the night.

5:04AM A parking violation was reported on the 100 block of East William Street.

5:16AM A parking violation was reported on the 200 block of South Washington Ave.

***There will be no law enforcement logs tomorrow (Thursday) as Paul is filling in for Darrell they will resume Friday.