Albert Lea City Council Meeting January 9 2017

The city council met in their chamber, at City Hall, at 7pm last night. All councilmembers were in attendance.

Under ceremonial items the newly elected councilmen; Rich Murray (Ward 1), Jason Howland (Ward 3), and Robert Rasmussen (Ward 5) took their oath of office. The outgoing board members received plaques for their service. The mayor also made his 2017 appointments to various boards.

Under petitions, requests, and communications Jon Ford, HRA director, gave an update on the Small Cities Development Program Grant.

Under unfinished business Ordinance 203, 6d to approve a rezoning from R-2, one to four family residence district to R-3, multi-family residence district for the property described as lots 9, 10, 11, and 12 and the Southern 45 feet of lots 1 and 2, block 4, Halls addition. This was the second reading. The rezoning ordinance was passed unanimously.

Under new business a public hearing was held on the South Broadway Avenue 14th Street to Highway 65 improvement project (Job 1604). The estimated cost of the project inside the City limits is $433,303.38. The project is proposed to be paid for using assessments, city funds, county funds, county road tax, and bond or state aid funds.

A resolution was made on the South Broadway Avenue 14th Street to Highway 65 improvement project (Job 1604). The resolution was passed 7-0.

A resolution was made to establish the rules and procedures for the City Council of Albert Lea. The resolution was approved 7-0.

The City Council then went into closed session for labor negotiations.

Tune in to AM1450 Tuesday at 11:05AM to hear City Manager Chad Adams break down the meeting. If you have questions for the Mayor, please email Paul at AlbertLeaNews@alphamediausa.com and we will ask the Mayor your questions on-air Tuesday at 3:35PM.