The annual Eagles Cans for Cancer drive by netted over ten thousand dollars on Saturday. The total according to a press release from the Eagles was $10,335.71. Over 5,000 pounds of cans were collected from the public which generated $2361.88. Helping to push the total over $10,000 were cash donations totaling over $1,700 dollars. The money will be donated to the 5th district Eagles cancer telethon which last year raised over a million dollars.