Albert Lea Police’s Citizen Academy

The Albert Lea Police Department will once again be hosting a Citizen’s Academy.

The Citizen Academy is a community police program started in May, 2001. The program offers comprehensive information on the Albert Lea Police Department’s operation policies and procedures. It is a free course which includes an optional 4 hour ride-along with a police officer on a tour of duty. The mission of this program is to forge cooperation and trust between citizens and the Albert Lea Police Department.

The classes are instructed by members of the Albert Lea Police Department.

Topics will include: hiring, FTO (field training officer), police equipment, narcotics, use of force, CSI (crime scene investigations) Community Service Officer (CSO) program and DUI investigations among others. The program is lecture and hands on.

The Citizen’s Academy will be held on Thursday evenings from 7:00pm to 9:30pm beginning on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 and culminating with a graduation ceremony on Monday, May 08th, 2017.

Applicants should reside or work in the City of Albert Lea. Applicants must be 18 years of age and submit to a limited background investigation. Classes are limited to 15 applicants.

Applications can be obtained at Albert Lea City Hall, the Freeborn County Government Center (Dispatch Window), the city’s website (www.cityofalbertlea.org) or by contacting Lt. Jeff Strom at 507-377-5254 or e-mail jstrom@ci.albertlea.mn.us.

The Application deadline is February 24, 2017.