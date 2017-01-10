Law Enforcement Logs 1/9-1/10

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/9

4:13AM Jaime Israel Quintana Palma, 34, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 46 and County Road 26.

9:50AM A theft was reported on the 72000 block of 255th Street in Albert Lea. A pole shed and another building were broken into. Guns, a chainsaw, and other tools were missing.

3:16PM A burglary was reported on the 20000 block of 880th Ave in Oakland. A house was broken into and multiple items were taken.

10:14PM Jeffrey Alan Reidmaier, 50, was arrested for obstruction during an untitled investigation on the 2100 block of Stevens Street in Albert Lea. Reidmaier was booked and released.

1/10

1:55AM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of 770th Ave and 240th Street in Albert Lea.

3:05AM A traffic crash without injury was reported on I-35 Northbound between mile markers 3 and 4. A vehicle had rolled over, the driver was uninjured.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/9

10:32AM A threatened suicide was reported in Albert Lea.

12:46PM A violation of an order for protection was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.

2:30PM A domestic was reported on the 200 block of East Front Street. The domestic was verbal in nature.

10:22PM A theft was reported on the 800 block of 4th Ave South. A modem was taken from an apartment.

10:23PM Lisa Ann Blanchard, 27, was cited for no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Washington Ave and West Front Street.

10:38PM Nyamouch Jock Kuey, 23, was arrested on a local warrant during an arrest warrant execution on the 600 block of Marshall Street.

10:44PM David Louis Wangen, 57, was arrested on a Hennepin County Warrant after walking to get gas after the vehicle he was in ran out.

1/10/17

12:29AM Haley Jade Dorman, 23, turned herself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

4:28AM Jason Lee Pestorious, 45, was arrested during an arrest warrant execution on the 1600 block of Bridge Ave.