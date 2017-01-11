Law Enforcement Logs 1/10-1/11

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/10

4:12PM A probation violation was reported at the Law Enforcement Center. Malori Marie Nesse, 25, was brought to the adult detention center.

1/11/17

2:54AM A house fire was reported on the 22000 block of 733rd Ave in Albert Lea. Two adults and two children were out of the home safely. Responding to the fire was the Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, Manchester Fire Department, Hartland Fire Department, and the Clarks Grove Fire Department.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/10

11:17AM A report of criminal damage to property was made on the 500 block of West College Street. A tire was cut overnight on a vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated to be $100.

12:54PM A theft was reported on the 200 block of West William Street. Money was left in an office on Friday and the money was gone on Monday. Over a $1000 was missing.

1:33PM A drug violation was reported on the 400 block of Park Ave. A small amount of marijuana was confiscated.

3:07PM A hit and run was reported on the 500 block of Triangle Drive.

6:22PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

1/11/17

2:04AM Diane April Matson, 41, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Euclid Ave and West Main Street.

2:24AM Andres Aguilar, 18, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Main Street and South Washington Ave.

2:41AM A vehicle was cited for a parking violation on the 200 block of South Washington Ave.