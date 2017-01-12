Law Enforcement Logs 1/11-1/12

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/11

10:04AM Criminal damage was reported on the 19000 block of 780th Ave in Albert Lea. A pop vending machine was vandalized overnight. The vandals were unable to open the machine.

10:09AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

10:10AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

10:47AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

12:02PM Makenzie Jo Boone, 26, was taken into custody after a probation violation was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

4:12PM A burglary was reported on the 86000 block of County Road 46. A front door was “smashed in” and a lockbox holding titles was “smashed open”. The reporting person was inside the building in the morning and everything was fine.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/11

8:15AM A theft was reported on the 400 block of Fountain Street. $100 was taken out of a purse on Tuesday.

12:36PM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported on the 900 block of Autumn Street.

3:18PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Fairway and Lakeview Boulevard.

5:02PM A theft was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street.

1/12

12:39AM A domestic was reported on the 600 block of Fountain Street. The domestic was really a juvenile issue.