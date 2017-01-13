Law Enforcement Logs 1/12-1/13

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/12

12:02PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of 620th Ave and 270th Street in Wells. An LP truck had tipped over onto its side.

5:35PM William Dale Hamberg, 58, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 12.

8:03PM A traffic crash with injury was reported on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 6. An unknown female was transported from the rollover crash.

10:20PM Timothy Andrew Bakke, 24, was arrested on an apprehension and detention order on the 1700 block of Marshall Street SE in Albert Lea.

1/13/17

1:14AM Nicholas David McPherson, 31, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bridge Ave and East Richway Drive in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/12

3:04PM A fight was reported at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Ruble Ave. A student was fighting another student on a school bus. The minor was cited and released to the mother at the minor’s home.

4:06PM Wade Masato Oyabu, 61, was arrested on a St. Louis County Warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

4:10PM A theft by fraud was reported on the 2700 block of Bridge Ave. A bad check was given.

4:59PM A traffic crash without injury was reported on the 400 block of Lakeview Boulevard.

9:25PM David Bernard Suess, 39, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault on the 900 block of Hillside Ave.

11:07PM Brady Lloyd Binstock, 20, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and East College Street. Also cited at the traffic stop was Alyssa May Mitchell, 23, for a seatbelt violation.

11:54PM A report of disorderly conduct was made on the 1000 block of Dunham Street. The matter was a civil dispute over a vehicle.

1/13/17

2:40AM Kirby Raymond Stoppel, 59, was held on an apprehension and detention order after a traffic stop on Highway 69 and Myers Road.

4:58AM A domestic was reported on the 2100 block of Stevens Street. The domestic was verbal in nature.