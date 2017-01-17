Law Enforcement Logs 1/13-1/17

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/13

7:19AM Tony Lee Quickstad, 40, was cited for no insurance and providing false proof of insurance after a traffic crash without injury at the intersection of County Road 45 and 255th Street.

8:21AM Jason Michael Sokolofsky, 33, was arrested on a Mower County warrant during an arrest warrant execution on the 900 block of Jefferson Ave in Albert Lea.

9:35PM A welfare check was reported in Freeborn. A person was transported from the home.

1/14

9:38PM A juvenile was cited for an expired registration at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 45 and 805th Ave in Albert Lea.

10:49PM Timothy John Stoneking, 23, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on East Main Street in Albert Lea.

11:45PM Ssekani Tekoure O’Neal, 27, was held on an arrested and detention order, and was cited for a small amount of marijuana at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound South of the Geneva Exit.

1/16

5:32AM A traffic crash with injury was reported on I-35 at Exit 8. A vehicle rolled over and the driver was complaining of neck pain.

6:05AM A traffic crash without injury was reported on I-35 at Exit 8.

6:23AM A fire was reported on the 11000 block of 870th Ave in Glenville. The shed seemed to be intentionally set on fire.

1:27PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 86000 block of 130th Street in Glenville. Windows were smashed out on a home.

3:12PM A theft was reported on the 20000 block of 880th Ave in Oakland.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/13

7:40AM Miguel Angel Muniz, 29, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault after a trespassing complaint was reported on the 200 block of Ermina Ave South.

8:41AM A report of criminal damage to property was reported on the 1400 block of Spartan Ave. A vehicles window was smashed.

11:04AM A report of a mentally ill person was made in Albert Lea. The person was transported to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.

3:14PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Marshall Street.

3:33PM Trysa Mae Louise Thurston, 29, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License at a traffic crash without injury on the 2200 block of Milo Ave. Also cited was Roy Lee Kisner, 29, for not having auto insurance.

4:23PM Tavis Robert Severtson, 23, was cited for no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Clark Street and South Ermina Ave.

5:37PM Anita Rae Steinbach, 39, was cited for 4th degree DWI at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bay Oaks Drive and Highway 13.

6:15PM A juvenile problem was reported on the 2500 block of Bridge Ave.

7:14PM Nelson Glen Thompson, 48, was cited for driving after revocation and no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Euclid Ave and West Main Street.

10:25PM Roman Dean Zamora, 58, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Commercial Street and Madison Ave.

11:38PM Molly Jean Easley, 33, was cited for no insurance, driving after revocation, and no seatbelt at a traffic stop at the intersection of James Ave and Frank Ave.

1/14

1:23AM Christopher Michael Spinler, 35, was charged with 3rd degree test refusal and 4th degree DWI after a report of a suspicious person on the 300 block of St. Thomas Ave. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

2:40AM Michael Alexander Keen, 24, was cited for reckless driving at a traffic stop at the intersection of West William Street and 3rd Ave South.

3:53AM A parking violation was reported at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and East William Street.

3:58AM A parking violation was reported at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and East William Street.

3:11PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Euclid Ave and West William Street.

3:17PM An assault was reported on the 500 block of Triangle Drive.

4:27PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

5:18PM A traffic crash without injury was reported on the 200 block of West William Street.

5:42PM A vehicle theft report was made on the 200 block of 5th Ave South. The vehicle was recovered and brought to the city shed.

6:09PM A theft by check was reported on the 1600 block of West Main Street.

6:12PM A theft by check was reported on the 1600 block of West Main Street.

6:15PM A theft by check was reported on the 1600 block of West Main Street.

10:59PM Dylan James Blakesley, 18, was cited for a parallel parking violation at the intersection of Columbus Ave and East Main Street.

1/15

3:02AM A theft was reported on the 1200 block of East Main Street. $28.80 in food was taken. The subjects and vehicle were located in Austin.

3:29AM A parking violation was reported at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and East Clark Street.

9:01AM A domestic was reported on the 1200 block of Frank Hall Drive. The domestic was verbal in nature.

11:20AM A threatened suicide was reported in Albert Lea.

2:41PM A juvenile problem was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

3:41PM A theft by fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Garfield Ave. Credit card fraud in the amount of $1,900 was reported.

9:53PM Justine Kay Nelson, 23, was cited for driving after suspension and failure to provide proof of current insurance at a traffic stop along the Front Street Extension.

1/16

3:11AM A suspicious vehicle was reported at the intersection of Hope Lane and Sheridan Street. The vehicle was taken to the city shed.

8:23AM A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Lee Ave. The reporting person stated there was $6,000 missing from the home.

4:25PM Jesse Ray lee, 23, was arrested on an apprehension and detention order on the 2200 block of East Main Street.

11:59PM A domestic was reported on the 500 block of East 8th Street. The domestic was verbal in nature.

1/17/17

12:04AM A traffic crash without injury was reported on the 2300 block of Margaretha Ave.

2:32AM A parking violation was reported on the 400 block of South Newton Ave.