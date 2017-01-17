Suspicious Shed Fire in Glenville

Yesterday at approximately 6:23AM Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the Myrtle Fire Department, were dispatched to 11724 870 Av for a structure fire. Once deputies arrived, they found the structure was a shed and it was fully engulfed. Fire trucks could not immediately get back to the shed because the driveway had not been plowed. A Freeborn County snow plow was called to open up the driveway so the fire could be extinguished.

The property was abandoned and the shed housed hay and other farming equipment. The shed and everything in it is a total loss.

The property lost in the fire were the following:

Six grain wagons

Two chopper boxes

Bean head

Forty round hay bales

Silage blower

Total monetary loss $35,000

Circumstances surrounding the fire appear to be suspicious. The State Fire Marshal.was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The Myrtle Fire Department was assisted by the Glenville Fire Department, the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.