Law Enforcement Logs 1/17-1/18

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

No logs were available.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/17

8:24AM Jose Obregon Islas, 32, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of Marshall Street and Sibley Ave.

9:57AM A theft was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street. David Allen Villerreal, 34, was arrested for driving after revocation, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and 5th degree possession of methamphetamine. Heather Marie Krumrie, 28, was arrested for theft.

3:39PM Gary Wyman Kostohryz, 30, was arrested on a local warrant during an arrest warrant execution at the intersection of South Newton Ave and 2nd Street East.

4:42PM A hit and run crash was reported on the 700 block of East Main Street.

5:20PM Bradley Allen Merrill, 52, was cited for driving after revocation, and no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Ave.

7:11PM Daniel Lee Maine, 42, was arrested for fraudulent use of license plates, no Minnesota Driver License, and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

8:31PM A report of checks coming in on a closed account was made on the 400 block of Bridge Ave.