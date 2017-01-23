Burglary & Vehicle Pursuit

On January 22nd 2017, at 3:38AM Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to Julio’s Bar and Grill in Hayward, MN for a report of a burglary in progress. As deputies were en-route, the suspect left the scene and they were given a vehicle description of the fleeing vehicle and informed that the male suspect had taken the cash register.

A deputy located the vehicle traveling southbound on CSAH 26 south of Hayward and a vehicle pursuit ensued. At one point the offender attempted to ram the pursuing deputy’s squad car but was unsuccessful. The fleeing vehicle left the roadway near CSAH 1 and 820 Av and entered the ditch. 34 year old Jeromy Dann, of Lake Mills, IA was taken into custody without incident. Nobody was injured in the pursuit.

The cash register, along with other items, was recovered from Dann’s vehicle.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Albert Lea Police Department assisted with the pursuit.