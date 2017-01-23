January 23rd Albert Lea City Council Meeting Recap

The city council met in their chamber, at City Hall, at 7pm last night. All councilmembers were in attendance.

Under ceremonial items Albert Lea Fire Rescue promoted Dennis Glassel to the rank of Captain, Matt Levorson was pinned as the newest firefighter to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, and Bart Berven was appointed to the rank of Lieutenant.

Several appointments were made to several boards and commissions. The council unanimously voted for accepting those appointments.

Under new business a resolution was made to accept the feasibility report regarding the 2017 feasibility report for the 2017 Neighborhood Improvement Project, East Main Frontage Road, and the Landfill Road Reconstruction Project (Job 1701). There also was a public hearing regarding the projects that was scheduled to 7:00pm on February 27th. The resolution was passed 7-0.

The was also a resolution to support a bill for an act relating to the City of Albert Lea, modifying the local sales tax authority. The resolution was passed 7-0.

Tune in to AM1450 Tuesday at 11:05AM to hear City Manager Chad Adams break down the meeting. If you have questions for the Mayor, please email Paul at AlbertLeaNews@alphamediausa.com and we will ask the Mayor your questions on-air Wednesday at 11:35AM.