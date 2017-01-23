Law Enforcement Logs 1/20-1/23

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/20

1:03AM A suspicious person was reported on the 74000 block of 175th Street in Albert Lea.

6:09PM Gage James Wallin, 22, was cited for driving after revocation and no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 13 and 263rd Street in Albert Lea.

1/21

12:16AM Aaron Kristoffer Pederson, 44, was cited for speeding and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of US Highway 65 and 120th Street in Glenville.

12:35AM Weston William Zuehl, 34, was arrested on a local warrant at a traffic stop at the intersection of US Highway 65 and 2nd Ave SW in Glenville.

1:29AM Jamie John Kujak, 28, was arrested on a local warrant at a call for assistance at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and 9th Street West.

5:42AM A burglary was reported on the 100 block of Williams Ave in Conger. A door was smashed and a cooler was found open. The reporting person was unsure of what was taken.

1:46PM A theft was reported on the 200 block of Hillcrest Drive in Clarks Grove.

2:30PM A burglary was reported on the 17000 block of 830th Ave in Glenville. A window was broken and boxes had been gone through. The reporting person was unsure as to what was missing.

2:48PM A domestic was reported on the 800 block of Center Ave South in Glenville. The parties worked it out.

3:48PM A theft was reported on the 100 block of 1st Street NE in Clarks Grove. 4-5 storage units were broken into and items were “all over the place”. The unit’s owners were contacted.

6:28PM Michael Alexander Camp, 23, was arrested on a warrant during an arrest warrant execution on the 200 block of Independence Ave South in Clarks Grove.

8:34PM A burglary was reported on the 300 block of 1st Ave SW in Glenville. A screen was cut on a locked window, and an air compressor from a garage was taken.

10:26PM A juvenile was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 25 and 720th Ave. The juveniles parents were contacted.

10:46PM A threatened suicide was reported in Freeborn County. The person was taken to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.

1/22

3:35AM A robbery in progress was reported on the 100 block of East Front Street in Hayward. Jeromy Eugene Dann, 34, was arrested.

11:47AM A report of terroristic threats was made on the 100 block of 2nd Ave NW in Glenville.

6:40PM A domestic was reported on the 69000 block of 270th Street in Alden.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/20

9:56AM A theft by fraud was reported at the Law Enforcement Center. The reporting person was out $4,600.

11:18AM A juvenile problem as reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane.

2:07PM A report of check forgery was made on the 2600 block of Bridge Ave.

11:17PM Tyler Thomas Adams, 31, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on the 600 block of 9th Street West.

1/21

1:22AM Jamie John Kujak, 28, was arrested on a local warrant and for possession of a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles) at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and 9th Street West.

2:11AM Dakota James Keithley, 24, was arrested for 5th degree possession, 3rddegree DWI, and driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Morningside Road. Keithley’s preliminary breath test was .147. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

10:47AM A theft was reported on the 2100 block of East Main Street. A cell phone and other items were taken.

11:19AM A report of a mentally ill person was made in Albert Lea.

12:36PM A report of theft by fraud was made at the Law Enforcement Center.

1:26PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 2300 block of Bridge Ave. A pop machine was damaged after someone tried to break into it.

3:21PM A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave. The person was cited and trespassed from the business.

7:51PM Christopher Wayne Conley, 24, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Sheridan Street.

8:00PM A theft was reported on the 100 block of Bridge Ave. A purse was stolen.

10:42PM Angelica Maria Torres, 41, was cited for a stop sign violation on the Front Street Extension.

1/22

4:12AM A report of a mentally ill person was made in Albert Lea.

4:36AM Juan Dego Trujillo, 46 was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Hammer Road. The vehicles plates were impounded.

12:29PM A report of a vehicle theft was made on the 2300 block of East Main Street.

12:37PM A hit and run crash was reported on the 100 block of North Shore Ave. A camper was damaged.

9:08PM A report of a mentally ill person was made in Albert Lea.

9:25PM Demetrous Russel Williams, 26, was arrested for domestic assault on the 600 block of James Ave.

1/23/17

3:50AM Jesse Alan Manuel, 28, turned himself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.