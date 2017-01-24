Law Enforcement Logs 1/23-1/24

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/23

7:13AM A burglary was reported on the 89000 block of Oakland Ave in Oakland. A co-op building was broken into over the weekend.

9:31AM A mentally ill person was reported in Freeborn County.

9:34AM A violation of a harassment order was reported on the 31000 block of 670th Ave in Hartland. There was no violation as the order expired in October of 2016.

12:19PM A burglary was reported on the 26000 block of State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

12:39PM A driver was cited for driving after revocation and speeding at the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 20. The driver was stopped after going 72mph.

4:43PM A traffic crash with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 13 and County Road 18. The state patrol made the report.

5:17PM A vulnerable adult investigation was made in Freeborn County.

8:53PM Arycka Renae Clark, 19, was arrested and held on local charges during an arrest warrant execution on the 300 block of West College Street in Albert Lea.

1/24/17

2:18AM Jessica Elizabeth Nolan, 24, was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Main Street and County Road 25 in Manchester.

2:42AM Robert Benjamin Willaby, 29, was arrested on a local warrant during an arrest warrant execution on the 600 block of James Ave in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/23

8:25AM A hit and run crash was reported on the 2300 block of Consul Street. Damage was reported to be in excess of $15,000.

8:38AM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 100 block of West College Street. Flower pots outside a business were damaged. Damage was estimated to be $100.

8:46AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Albert Lea.

9:53AM A tobacco violation was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane.

2:10PM A theft was reported on the 1300 block of Frank Ave. A garage was broken into and a cart with acetylene tanks were missing.

2:16PM A drug violation was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane.

10:39PM Jesus Antonio Zamora, 30, was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of 7th Street East and South Broadway Ave.

1/24/17

12:01AM Denzel Taju Acha, 18, was cited for possession of paraphernalia at a traffic stop on the 1200 block of East Main Street.

1:06AM Eric Paul Mathison, 41, was held for bail on a South Dakota Warrant and was cited for paraphernalia and no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Ave.