Law Enforcement Logs 1/24-1/25

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/24

1:29PM A theft was reported on the 85000 block of South Island Circle in Hollandale. Tools were missing from the back of a truck.

2:11PM A burglary was reported in Clarks Grove.

2:14PM A burglary was reported in Clarks Grove.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/24

10:12AM A burglary was reported on the 800 block of Water Street. A Sony Play Station 4 was taken. The gaming unit was valued at $400.

10:27AM A report of criminal damage to property was reported on the 1000 block of St. Jacob Ave. A car window was broken.

10:57AM Higenio Conception Madrigal, 51, was arrested on a local warrant on the 400 block of South Broadway.

11:50AM A domestic was reported on the 300 block of West Main Street.

11:51AM A theft was reported on the 2700 block of Bridge Ave.

12:13PM Suspicious activity was reported at the Blazing Star Trail. People were loading railroad ties into a Buick.

1:54PM A traffic crash without injury was reported on the 2700 block of Bridge Ave.

5:53PM Anthony Glen Lowman, 34, was cited for a headlamp violation on the 1600 block of West Main Street.

7:59PM Parking violations were reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.

8:53PM Rio Santiago Acosta, 19, was arrested on a warrant on the 1500 block of Frank Hall Drive.

10:03PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and 7th Street West.

1/25/17

4:46AM Sashy Martinez, 31, was arrested on an Austin Warrant in Albert Lea.