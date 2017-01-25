Law Enforcement Logs 1/24-1/25

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office
1/24
1:29PM A theft was reported on the 85000 block of South Island Circle in Hollandale. Tools were missing from the back of a truck.
2:11PM A burglary was reported in Clarks Grove.
2:14PM A burglary was reported in Clarks Grove.
Albert Lea Police Department
1/24
10:12AM A burglary was reported on the 800 block of Water Street. A Sony Play Station 4 was taken. The gaming unit was valued at $400.
10:27AM A report of criminal damage to property was reported on the 1000 block of St. Jacob Ave. A car window was broken.
10:57AM Higenio Conception Madrigal, 51, was arrested on a local warrant on the 400 block of South Broadway.
11:50AM A domestic was reported on the 300 block of West Main Street.
11:51AM A theft was reported on the 2700 block of Bridge Ave.
12:13PM Suspicious activity was reported at the Blazing Star Trail. People were loading railroad ties into a Buick.
1:54PM A traffic crash without injury was reported on the 2700 block of Bridge Ave.
5:53PM Anthony Glen Lowman, 34, was cited for a headlamp violation on the 1600 block of West Main Street.
7:59PM Parking violations were reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.
8:53PM Rio Santiago Acosta, 19, was arrested on a warrant on the 1500 block of Frank Hall Drive.
10:03PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and 7th Street West.
1/25/17
4:46AM Sashy Martinez, 31, was arrested on an Austin Warrant in Albert Lea.