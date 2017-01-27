Law Enforcement Logs 1/26-1/27

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/26

3:12AM Jesus Bernal, 26, was arrested on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

9:17AM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported in Freeborn County.

3:07PM Chad Edmund Seys, 47, was arrested on an apprehension and detention order at the Law Enforcement Center.

8:58PM A traffic crash without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 46 and 785th Ave. A vehicle rolled over and the driver was unable to get out, but was uninjured.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/26

12:57AM Nathan Elliot Nolan, 32, was arrested on a local warrant at a traffic stop at the intersection of 1st Ave south and West William Street.

2:59AM An alarm for a burglary or robber sent law enforcement to a building on the 2300 block of Hendrickson Road.

9:47AM A parking violation was reported on the 1100 block of Frank Hall Drive.

11:16AM A theft was reported on the 900 block of Plaza Street West. A car trailer was taken from the property.

12:32PM An animal control complaint was made on the 600 block of Edgewood Ave. Andrea Sue Heath, 37, was cited for a dog at large.

12:36PM A theft was reported on the 2700 block of Bridge Ave. A male was cited for shoplifting then taken to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.

1:15PM A theft was reported on the 1700 block of Marshall Street SE. A backpack with knives and ammunition, along with a crate was missing from a garage.

1:51PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 200 block of West Clark Street. A debit card was used fraudulently online.

2:10PM A juvenile problem was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

2:39PM A report of child endangerment was made in Albert Lea.

4:27PM A report of criminal damage to property was made at the intersection of Water Street and North Washington Ave. A back window to a 2004 Buick was broken out. The damage was estimated at $150.

7:45PM Kristopher Michael Moen, 28, was arrested for 2nd degree DWI at a traffic stop on the 900 block of Janson Street. Moen’s preliminary breath test was registered at .14.

8:00PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

8:43PM Haley Jade Dorman, 23, was arrested on a local warrant on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.

9:02PM A domestic was reported on the 500 block of 8th Street East. The parties were having a verbal disagreement, there was nothing physical.

11:18PM A medical call was reported on the 100 block of 1st Ave North. The Medical Examiner was called.