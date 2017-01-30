Law Enforcement Logs 1/27-1/30

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/27

2:36PM A report of theft by fraud was made in Freeborn County.

11:58PM Adam Aaron Ulmen, 27, was cited for driving after revocation, speeding, and for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 18.

1/28/17

4:14PM Julie Meuret-Maloley, 51, was cited for failure to move over for emergency vehicles at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 6.

6:28PM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

10:53PM A juvenile was cited for speeding and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of US Highway 13 and County Road 25. The juveniles parents were contacted.

1/29/17

6:43AM A vehicle was towed at the intersection of 903rd Ave and 110th Street in Lyle, after a snow plow driver notified the Sheriff’s Office that the back end of the vehicle was in the roadway.

12:53PM A snowmobile crash was reported at the intersection of County Road 45 and Hammer Road. No injuries were reported.

Albert Lea Police Department

No Logs Were Available