Law Enforcement Logs 1/30-1/31

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/30

9:21AM Kevin John Christensen, 63, was arrested on a local warrant during an arrest warrant execution on the 20000 block of 715th Ave in Albert Lea.

2:10PM Bailey Ehren Mitchell, 22, was served a warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

2:13PM Simon Ponciano Lera, 39, was served a warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

5:55PM A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave in Albert Lea.

1/31/17

4:28AM Alek Robert Haldorson-Struck, 23, was arrested after a domestic was reported on the 2500 block of South Shore Drive in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/27

7:53AM A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Manor Ave. A wallet, power tolls, and a tool bag were missing from an unlocked garage.

10:05AM A report of identity theft was made on the 21000 block of 775th Ave.

12:48PM Joseph Eugene Waltz Jr., 21, was arrested on a local warrant and for giving false information to law enforcement on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.

1:54PM A probation violation was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

2:10PM A window peeker was reported on the 200 block of Fredrick Drive.

2:27PM Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1600 block of Crystal Drive.

2:39PM Counterfeit activity was reported on the 2200 block of Riverland Drive.

8:52PM Sanz Sutil Arlet, 20, was cited for no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and St. Thomas Ave.

9:57PM A harassment and stalking complaint was made on the 800 block of Happy Trails Lane. A male was following a female in a vehicle.

10:33PM Joan Sencio O’Rourke, 46, was cited for no proof of insurance and for an expired registration at a traffic stop at the intersection of East 5th Street and St. Joseph Ave.

1/28

4:03AM Jiro Gerardo Andrade-De Leon, 19, was cited for no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Blake Ave and County Road 46.

4:47AM A vehicle pursuit was reported at the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Ave. A 19 year old was arrested and a juvenile was transported to Red Wing. The arrested individual was cited for fleeing in a motor vehicle, a hit and run, and no Minnesota Driver License.

10:09AM Shaun Edward Whelan, 30, was arrested for theft, fleeing an officer on foot, 5th degree possession, possession of stolen property, and financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of West Main Street.

10:30AM Andrea Sue Heath, 37, was cited for having a dog at large on the 600 block of Edgewood Ave.

12:05PM William Xavier Moralesserrano, 29, was mailed a citation for leaving the scene of an accident after a hit and run occurred on the 800 block of Happy Trails Lane.

7:36PM Dylan Ray Watson, 23, was arrested for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Fountain Street and North Newton Ave.

8:37PM A sexual assault was reported in Albert Lea.

10:15PM He Per, 31, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Katherine Street and East Main Street.

11:59PM Ann Louise Knutson, 24, was cited for expired registration and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and 1st Street South.

1/29

2:17AM Christopher Laurence Hauge, 40, was arrested for 2nd degree DWI at a traffic stop on the 700 block of Wilson Street. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

5:12AM A juvenile problem was reported on the 300 block of 8th Street East. The juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

2:26PM A theft was reported on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A purse was stolen from a shopping cart.

3:40PM Natalie Ann Wilson, 33, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of Y.H. Hanson and Hammer Road.

6:57PM A welfare check was made in Albert Lea.

7:43PM Kristine Larae Starling, 51, was cited for driving after cancellation at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Front Street and South Pearl Street.

1/30

2:47AM Miguel Angel Muniz, 29, turned himself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

3:41AM A parking violation was reported on the 100 block of East Clark Street.

3:46AM Shanda Jo Halvorsen, 28, was arrested for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, and possession of paraphernalia at a traffic stop at the intersection of Broadway SE and 8th Street East.

9:06AM A theft by fraud was reported on the 600 block of James Ave. A male sent $385 in a mail order for a gun. The gun has not arrived.

11:59AM A fight was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. 3 juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct.

3:10PM A traffic crash without injuries was reported at the intersection of East Main Street and South Newton Ave.

3:27PM A hit and run crash was reported on the 2700 block of Bridge Ave.

4:41PM A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.

6:20PM Dan Lee Maine, 42, was arrested for a domestic by strangulation on the 700 block of Larimore Circle.

6:55PM Thuha Ellie Bowman, 39, was cited for a child restraint violation at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Main Street and St. Mary Ave South.

7:41PM Counterfeit activity was reported on the 1800 block of Margaretha Ave. A counterfeit $50 bill was attempted to be passed off. The reporting person kept the bill.

9:37PM A theft in progress was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street. Quentin Deon Brown, 34, was cited for theft and held on an Olmstead County Warrant.

1/31/17

2:23AM An attempted suicide was reported in Albert Lea.

4:32AM An attempted suicide was reported in Albert Lea. The juvenile was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.