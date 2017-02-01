Law Enforcement Logs 1/31-2/1

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

1/31

10:37AM Kirk Corbett Nielsen, 43, was cited during an investigation follow up on the 400 block of Park Street in Freeborn.

Albert Lea Police Department

1/31

10:13AM A theft was reported on the 200 block of South Broadway. A laptop was stolen.

10:51AM A liquor law violation was reported on the 1600 block of West Front Street. A juvenile was cited for possession of alcohol.

1:56PM Eric James Ohnstad, 38, was served with two warrants during an arrest warrant execution at the Law Enforcement Center.

2:33PM Joseph Allen De Leon, 28, was arrested on a Faribault County warrant, and was cited for a small amount of marijuana at the intersection of Elizabeth Ave and East William Street.

4:14PM Amy Kay Reyes, 39, was arrested on a local warrant, and was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop on the 50 block of East 5th Street.

4:42PM Alipio Santiago Veitia, 50, was arrested on a felony domestic abuse no contact order violation on the 1300 block of South Shore Drive.

5:01PM A domestic was reported on the 2400 block of Margaretha Ave.

6:09PM Damian Wade Haugen, 22, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop on the 100 block of Bridge Ave.

9:46PM A domestic was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.

10:32PM A juvenile problem was reported on the 1400 block of Academy Ave.