Law Enforcement Logs 2/1-2/2

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/1

8:15PM Hunter Alan Marsh, 21, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 69 and County Road 9.

2/2

5:43AM Scott Steven Saltou, 45, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 69 and County Road 13.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/1

8:13AM Mariano Zarate, 35, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License at a traffic stop at the intersection of Margaretha Ave and 11th Street East.

9:51AM A theft was reported on the 400 block of Euclid Ave. Two drills were missing from a garage.

11:04AM A theft by check was reported on the 700 block of South Broadway. A fraudulent check was cashed on January 23rd for $292.74.

11:22AM A theft by check was reported on the 700 block of South Broadway. A fraudulent check was cashed on January 23rd for $392.74.

12:12PM A drug violation was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

12:14PM A burglary was reported on the 700 block of Freeborn Ave. Over $800 in items were taken overnight at the residence.

12:37PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 1800 block of Margaretha Ave. A vehicle was keyed while parked at a business.

2:34PM Criminal damage to property was reported at the Law Enforcement Center. A van was damaged after being driven.

3:59PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of 9th Street West and Highway 69.

4:52PM A theft was reported on the 2400 block of Forest Ave. A package was taken from a residence. The Postal Service was also notified.

10:12PM Rebecca Jean Mosser, 45, was cited for no Driver License at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Katherine Street.

2/2

12:40AM Pasqual DeLosSantos Jr., 51, was cited for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, and expired tabs at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 46 and I-35.

2:27AM Juhlie Ann Mosloski, 40, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Plaza Street.