3pm hour of The Blitz w/ Mitch

A double dip of guests in the 3pm hour of the show today. It starts with John Focke who hopped on to talk Timberwolves. John and Mitch discuss Karl-Anthony Towns and his recent play, Shabazz Muhammad’s shooting numbers, and the recent three-game stretch.

Ryan Burns of Gopher Illustrated was on talking all things surrounding Signing Day 2017 for Minnesota and their incoming class. Ryan and Mitch bring up some of the names to keep tabs on and how PJ Fleck did putting this class together in such a short amount of time.