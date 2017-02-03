Law Enforcement Logs 2/2-2/3

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/2

2:07PM A drug violation was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

4:53PM David Michael Lenz, 47, was cited for an expired registration, no Minnesota Driver License, and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of John Ferry Place and Vine Ave in Albert Lea.

5:05PM A fire was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street in Glenville. A personal truck fire was put out by Glenville’s Fire Department.

5:56PM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported in Freeborn County.

8:00PM A plane was reported to have gone down in rural Ellendale in the area of 72nd Ave SW near Beaver Lake. The pilot walked to a home on the 13000 block of 72nd Ave SW with unknown injuries.

2/3

1:45AM Todd Phillip Lee, 50, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 13 and County Road 25.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/2

6:58AM A traffic crash without injuries was reported on the 800 block of Happy Trails Lane.

11:01AM A traffic crash without injuries was reported at the intersection of Plainview Lane and Pinehill Drive.

11:11AM A drug violation was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. A juvenile was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:30AM A trailer was reported stolen on the 2500 block of Crossroads Boulevard.

3:26PM A vehicle theft was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

3:39PM Counterfeit activity was reported on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A counterfeit $50 bill was found.

4:54PM Nathaniel Isaiah Rojas, 19, was arrested on a Mower County Warrant after a report of a domestic on the 2300 block of Gene Ave. Rojas was transported to Petrans to be pick picked up by a Mower County Deputy.

5:59PM A theft was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street. Tavis Robert Severtson, 24, was cited for 3rd degree possession of theft.

7:38PM A harassment and stalking complaint was reported on the 1800 block of 9th Street West.

2/3

12:17AM Marlin Lee Risnes, 35, was held on a local warrant after a report of a suspicious person at the intersection of South Newton Ave and East 5th Street.