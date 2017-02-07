Law Enforcement Logs 2/6-2/7

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/6

5:09PM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported in Freeborn County.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/6

2:26AM Parking violation were reported in Downtown Albert Lea. One vehicle was cited.

4:35AM Jamie Duane Mead, 28, turned himself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

10:48AM A report of theft by fraud was made at the Law Enforcement Center.

11:41AM A theft was reported on the 2600 block of Bridge Ave. The person witnessed a male take jewelry and clothing from a store.

3:18PM Keshawna Renea Williams, 24, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Fountain Street and St. Mary Ave North.

4:09PM Guillermo Fuentes Salvador, 39, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of 7th Street East and St. Joseph Ave.

4:32PM Daniel Dean Eggers, 32, was arrested for violation of a harassment order on the 1300 block of Academy Ave.

5:54PM A juvenile runaway was located in Albert Lea.

2/7

3:01AM A welfare check was made in Albert Lea after a 911 call dropped out.