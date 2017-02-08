Law Enforcement Logs 2/7-2/8

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office
2/7
9:18AM A report of child abuse or neglect was reported in Freeborn County.
9:19AM A child in need of protection was reported in Freeborn County.
9:19AM A report of child abuse or neglect was reported in Freeborn County.
9:19AM A child in need of protection was reported in Freeborn County.
9:26AM A burglary was reported on the 78000 block of State Highway 251 in Clarks Grove. According to the report “about a mile North of Clarks Grove buildings had been ransacked and things were missing.”
4:11PM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported in Albert Lea.
4:41PM A search warrant was executed on the 200 block of South Pearl Street in Albert Lea.
Albert Lea Police Department
2/7
8:54AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Albert Lea.
9:21AM A probation violation was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.
10:40AM A parking violation was reported on the 100 block of East William Street. A vehicle was cited for parking at a yellow curb.
12:01PM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported in Albert Lea.
12:49PM A failure to register as a predatory offender was reported in Albert Lea.
3:22PM Wesley John Brandt, 28, was arrested for domestic assault and 5th degree methamphetamine possession after a call regarding a domestic was made on the 600 block of James Ave.
4:05PM A medical call was reported in Albert Lea.
4:13PM A report of criminal damage to property was made on the 200 block of North Ermina Ave. A street sign noticed by a City of Albert Lea employee had pellet gun marks on it.
7:12PM A search warrant execution was reported at the Law Enforcement Center’s garage.
11:10PM Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 20, was arrested and held on a Steele County Warrant on the 200 block of South Pearl Street.
11:10PM Bessy Roxanna Martinez, 45, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Katherine Street and East Main Street.
2/8
12:37AM A domestic was reported on the 800 block of 4th Ave South. The domestic was only verbal in nature.
4:08AM Dylan James Kroupa, 23, turned himself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.
5:52AM A theft was reported on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A man took two $40 scratch-off tickets without paying.