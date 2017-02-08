Law Enforcement Logs 2/7-2/8

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/7

9:18AM A report of child abuse or neglect was reported in Freeborn County.

9:19AM A child in need of protection was reported in Freeborn County.

9:19AM A report of child abuse or neglect was reported in Freeborn County.

9:19AM A child in need of protection was reported in Freeborn County.

9:26AM A burglary was reported on the 78000 block of State Highway 251 in Clarks Grove. According to the report “about a mile North of Clarks Grove buildings had been ransacked and things were missing.”

4:11PM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported in Albert Lea.

4:41PM A search warrant was executed on the 200 block of South Pearl Street in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/7

8:54AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Albert Lea.

9:21AM A probation violation was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

10:40AM A parking violation was reported on the 100 block of East William Street. A vehicle was cited for parking at a yellow curb.

12:01PM A vulnerable adult investigation was reported in Albert Lea.

12:49PM A failure to register as a predatory offender was reported in Albert Lea.

3:22PM Wesley John Brandt, 28, was arrested for domestic assault and 5th degree methamphetamine possession after a call regarding a domestic was made on the 600 block of James Ave.

4:05PM A medical call was reported in Albert Lea.

4:13PM A report of criminal damage to property was made on the 200 block of North Ermina Ave. A street sign noticed by a City of Albert Lea employee had pellet gun marks on it.

7:12PM A search warrant execution was reported at the Law Enforcement Center’s garage.

11:10PM Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 20, was arrested and held on a Steele County Warrant on the 200 block of South Pearl Street.

11:10PM Bessy Roxanna Martinez, 45, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Katherine Street and East Main Street.

2/8

12:37AM A domestic was reported on the 800 block of 4th Ave South. The domestic was only verbal in nature.

4:08AM Dylan James Kroupa, 23, turned himself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

5:52AM A theft was reported on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A man took two $40 scratch-off tickets without paying.