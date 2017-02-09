Law Enforcement Logs 2/8-2/9

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/8

5:42AM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 600 block of Highway 65 South in Glenville. Motion lights were damaged behind a building, and evidence of someone attempting to enter the back door was also discovered.

1:26PM A theft by check was reported on the 800 block of Highway 69 South in Twin Lakes. A check was issued from a closed account.

1:31PM A credit card scam was reported on the 22000 block of 640th Ave in Alden. The reporting person did not believe they were out any money.

3:41PM A search warrant was executed on the 1400 block of Margaretha Ave. in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/8

8:42AM A theft was reported on the 2700 block of Bridge Ave. David Albert Drescher, 78, was cited for theft and was released.

1:32PM A burglary was reported on the 300 block of East William Street. A lock was cut, the reporting person did not notice anything missing.

2:21PM Anuar Ralph McCormick, 37, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of 9th Street West and 4th Ave South.

3:14PM Priscilla Maria Armstead, 29, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Front Street and Highway 69 South.

5:14PM A fire call was reported on the 800 block of Minnesota Ave. The home was fully engulfed; the family was assisted by the Salvation Army.

7:44PM A welfare check was made in Albert Lea. The reporting person was bringing a juvenile to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.

10:08PM Jason Michael Sokolofsky, 33, was arrested on a Mower County warrant on the 900 block of Jefferson Ave.