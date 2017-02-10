Law Enforcement Logs 2/9-2/10

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/9

8:54AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

9:01PM George Owen Hodkinson III, 19, was cited for reckless driving after a traffic crash without injuries was reported on the 400 block of Main Street in Freeborn.

2/10

1:57AM Elizabeth K Thor, 20, was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 16.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/9

12:30PM A theft was reported on the 1400 block of Olsen Drive. Surveillance video was obtained from the property.

12:31PM Denzel Taju Acha, 18, was cited for parking along a yellow curb at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Marshall Street. According to the report the vehicle was then towed from the scene at 5:16PM.

12:48PM A theft was reported on the 1600 block of West Main Street.

7:59PM A violation of an order for protection was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

2/10

3:50AM Juan Antonio Vazquez-Cruz, 27, turned himself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.