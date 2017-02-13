Albert Lea City Council Meeting Recap from Feb 13th

On Monday February 13th, 2017 the Albert Lea City Council met in their chambers at 7:00PM. All of the council members were in attendance.

Under new business there were three items on the agenda. The first item on the agenda was a proposed resolution to accept the feasibility report for the Sunset Street Reconstruction Project (Job 1614). The resolution was approved unanimously. The project is from Trunk Highway 13 to Lakeview Boulevard on Sunset Street and on Hillside Avenue from Sunset Street to the dead end. The Sunset Street Reconstruction Project includes the removal of existing pavement, repairs to the existing utility infrastructure, storm drainage improvements, sidewalk construction and reconstructing the roadway to meet State Aid standards. The estimated project cost is $1,992,722 and includes Municipal State Aid Funds, Sewer Funds, Water Funds, and Assessable Funds. Along with the resolution a public hearing was set for the project. The public hearing will be on March 13th at 7pm. The public hearing will be held at that City Council meeting.

The Council heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance 204,6d amending Chapter 6, Article II, Division 1, Sec. 6-45 – Premises Licensed. The first reading was approved unanimously. The change in the ordinance would permit alcohol to be served at events at Hayek Park consistent with City Ordinance 6-45. This will require a simple amendment to the Ordinance adding Hayek Park to the list of City facilities where alcohol may be permitted. Hayek Park is approximately 19.1 acres and includes baseball diamonds, play apparatus, a basketball court and restrooms. Alcohol shall not be dispensed to any person attending or participating in a youth athletic event. There will be a second reading of the ordinance change at the City Council meeting on February 27th.

The final item under new business was a proposed resolution to deny a variance request pertaining to the property at 1207 Spartan Avenue. The homeowners were looking to build a 30×40 ft. detached garage on the property. According to City Zoning Code Sec. 74-13( b)(1) the maximum garage size allowed would be 24 feet by 36 feet and to have a maximum aggregate area of all accessory structures of 900 square feet ground coverage. The homeowners requested a variance from this section of code. The Board of Appeals reviewed this request at their meeting of February 1st and recommended denying the request. The resolution was approved 7-0 to deny the variance.

Paul Shea will have City Manager Chad Adams in studio at 11:05 to discuss the City Council meeting. If you have questions for the City Manager please email them to AlbertLeaNews@alphamediausa.com