Albert Lea High School Gym Dedication

In December a presentation was made to the Albert Lea School Board about dedicating the Gymnasium at Albert Lea High School to the memory and legacy of a former coach. On Saturday February 25th, a dedication ceremony will be held between the Albert Boy’s JV and Varsity basketball games, to name the gym after former basketball and tennis coach Orrie Jirele. A plaque will adorn a wall in the gymnasium and signage will be added to the school store/concession stand area. Over the summer the floor will have some work done and a logo or name will be added in front of the home team bench. There is also a scholarship that bears Coach Jirele’s name that will be given out to an individual. If you would like to contribute to the scholarship fund you can send a check made out to the Orrie Jirele Scholarship Fund, 2000 Tiger Lane, Albert Lea, 56007. Mail the check care of Jim Haney on the envelope. The public is encouraged to attend the dedication ceremony.