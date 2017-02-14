DNR officials to discuss hunting and fishing license proposals

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host an informational meeting and question and answer session to discuss Gov. Mark Dayton’s proposed increases to hunting and fishing license fees.

The meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the JC Hormel Nature Center, located at 1304 21st St. NE, Austin, MN.

DNR officials will discuss the need for fee changes and how license money is used. Area hunters, trappers, anglers and wildlife enthusiasts are encouraged to attend.

More information is on the DNR’s website mndnr.gov/aboutdnr/legislativeinfo.