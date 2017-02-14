Law Enforcement Logs 2/10-2/14

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/10

2:08PM Jose Guerrero Jr., 30, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road 7.

2:26PM Charlotte Luella Phillips, 67, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 1 and 830th Ave.

5:58PM Amber Lynn Tasker, 37, was arrested on a local warrant on the 79000 block of 255th Street in Albert Lea.

10:25PM A juvenile was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 109 and 620th Street.

11:31PM Kajsa Ann Stadheim, 18, was cited for underage consumption, Nickolas Steven Vogt, 18, was cited for underage consumption and a social host violation, and a juvenile was cited for underage consumption after a report of a liquor law violation on the 22000 block of State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

2/11

2:59AM Tu Minh Ha, 23, was cited for speeding, careless driving, and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on I-35 Northbound at mile marker 23.

12:47PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 33000 block of County Road 45 in Ellendale. The reporting person was scammed out of $2,500 on craigslist.

5:38PM Jeremy Kent Posey, 38, was arrested after a report of a domestic on the 28000 block of 680th Ave in Hartland.

2/12

12:45AM William Robert Cole, 56, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on 3rd Street in Twin Lakes.

5:07AM Heidi Renae Wangsness, 40, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop on the 2700 block of Bridge Ave in Albert Lea.

6:14AM Derek Kevin Christensen, 29, was arrested for felony domestic assault by strangulation after a domestic was reported on the 15000 block of 745th Ave in Glenville.

1:14PM Jennifer L Brake, 34, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-35 Southbound at mile marker 16.

5:52PM A search warrant execution was reported on the 15000 block of 745th Ave in Glenville.

7:32PM A threatened suicide was reported in Freeborn County. The person was taken to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.

8:38PM A theft was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street in Clarks Grove. $60 in lottery tickets was taken.

2/13

12:57AM Athena Alizabeth Berg, 24, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-90 Eastbound at mile marker 171.

8:56AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

8:57AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

9:09AM Larry Junior Loving, 24, was arrested on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

9:13AM James Dwight Douglas, 46, was arrested for a probation violation at the Law Enforcement Center.

11:30AM Greydon David Wendt, 29, was arrested on a local warrant on the 300 block of East William Street.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/10

8:19AM A theft was reported on the 900 block of Abbott Street.

12:02PM A hit and run crash was reported on the 800 block of East Main Street.

3:34PM An assault was reported on the 200 block of 5th Ave South.

3:44PM Gary Wyman Kostohryz, 30, was arrested on a local warrant on the 200 block of West Main Street.

4:18PM A trespassing complaint was made on the 800 block of 4th Ave South.

5:57PM Netzahualcoyotl Banuelos, 38, was arrested for gross misdemeanor no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Sibley Ave.

6:49PM A report of internet fraud was made at the Law Enforcement Center.

7:05PM Jordan Robert Montes, 29, was cited for speeding at and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bay Oaks Drive and Highway 13.

8:14PM Nelson Glen Thompson, 48, was cited for driving after revocation and no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of 1st Ave South and West Main Street.

8:39PM Michael John Lee, 26, was cited for no insurance, driving after revocation, and expired registration at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and East Clark Street.

10:30PM Chad Lee Morgan, 43, was arrested for driving after cancellation at a traffic stop at the intersection of Fountain Street and 8th Ave North.

2/11

1:22AM Joshua Frank Hruza, 19, was cited for illegal consumption of alcohol at a traffic stop at the intersection of Abbott Street and Summer Ave. Also booked and released for 4th degree DWI was Luis Angel Estrada, 19.

12:53PM A runaway was reported in Albert Lea. The juvenile was later found and returned home.

5:47PM A traffic crash without injury was reported on the 700 block of Hawthorne Street East.

7:13PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

8:19PM April Amanda Hinze, 36, was held for bail after being cited for gross misdemeanor no proof of insurance and driving after cancellation at a traffic stop on the 700 block of South Broadway.

2/12

12:51AM A liquor law violation was reported on the 900 block of 3rd Ave South. Gabriel John Minear, 10, was cited for underage consumption. Also cited was Nyarout Dak Wal, 19 for underage consumption. An unknown amount of juveniles were also cited.

11:15AM A domestic was reported on the 22000 block of 770th Ave. The domestic was verbal in nature.

12:21PM An assault was reported on the 2500 block of Bridge Ave.

4:30PM A theft was reported on the 2600 block of Bridge Ave. 3 juveniles were cited for shoplifting.

8:10PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

2/13

12:04AM Donald Maurice McCormick, 20, was cited for no insurance and driving after suspension at a traffic stop on the 600 block of Water Street.

12:15PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 300 block of Willamor Circle. The reporting person was notified by his financial institution that his account had been hacked and was out $1000.

1:57PM A theft was reported on the 200 block of Adams Ave. The reporting person indicated that items were stolen from the residence this week.

3:41PM Michael Lee Schwebach, 27, was arrested on a warrant at a traffic stop at the intersection of 2nd Street East and Newton Ave South.

4:16PM A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Briarwood Drive.

4:35PM Terrance Alan Anderson, 47, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 13 and Sundance Lane.

5:49PM An intoxicated person was reported on the 2000 block of East Main Street. The person was taken to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.

6:51PM A runaway was reported in Albert Lea. The runaway was located some time later and returned home.

9:10PM A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Blake Ave. A purse was left in a cart and when the reporting went back to retrieve it the purse was gone.

2/14/17

4:27AM Jayme Dean Anderson, 21, was cited for a small amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia at a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Ave South and West Front Street.