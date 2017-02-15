Law Enforcement Logs 2/14-2/15

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/14

12:59PM Jon David Stout, 29, was arrested on a local warrant on the 600 block of 11th Street East in Albert Lea.

2:42PM Thomas Eugene Vaale, 32, was held after a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway Ave and 3rd Street East in Albert Lea.

5:20PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 15000 block of 720th Ave in Albert Lea. A credit card had been used fraudulently.

11:54PM Danny James Morgan, 62, was cited for public nuisance after a report of disorderly conduct was made on the 100 block of 7th Street SE in Glenville.

2/15/17

5:29AM Travis Duane Shaunce, 23, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of US Highway 13 and 255th Street in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/14

8:03AM A sex crime with a child victim was reported in Albert Lea.

8:03AM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Hershey Street.

9:35AM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 600 block of St. Peter Ave. The reporting person paid $300 for a puppy that did not exist.

10:16AM A hit and run crash was reported on the 200 block of Adams Ave.

10:42AM Drug violations were reported in Albert Lea.

12:07PM A report of human trafficking was made on the 72000 block of 239th Street.

12:46PM A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of 11th Street West.

1:27PM Gilberto Sanchez, 43, was arrested on a harassment restraining order violation on the 200 block of East Front Street.

1:39PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 1500 block of Blake Ave. A credit card was used fraudulently.

2:13PM A probation violation was reported in Albert Lea.

4:36PM Alisa Ann Counts, 32, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Marshall Street.

4:47PM Michael Anthony Livingston, 29, was held for a probation violation at the Law Enforcement Center.

7:31PM Disorderly conduct was reported on the 200 block of South Pearl Street.

7:37PM Casey Ryan Crawford, 30, was arrested on an apprehension and detention order on the 400 block of Court Street.

2/15/17

4:32AM A refuse property was reported on the 2100 block of Harmony Ave. Photos were taken of the residence and saved in the database.