Law Enforcement Logs 2/15-2/16

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/15

8:58AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

8:59AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

9:46AM Oscar Paul De Los Santos Jr., 21, was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of South Broadway.

10:46AM A report of disorderly conduct was made in Freeborn County. A male was acting up on a bus.

11:14AM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

1:38PM An animal control complaint was made on the 15000 block of 745th Ave in Glenville.

1:39PM Chad Edmund Seys, 47, was arrested on a local warrant on the 83000 block of County Road 46 in Hayward.

2:48PM A pick-up truck started to go into Morin Lake about 10 feet from shore. The DNR handled the call.

3:28PM A report of criminal damage to property was made on the 200 block of West Main Street in Clarks Grove. A vehicle was keyed.

8:43PM Lars Isaac Gjersvik, 25, was cited for speeding and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 13 and County Road 25.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/15

8:23AM A fight was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. A juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct.

10:05AM Jon David Stout, 29, was arrested on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

10:39AM A report of disorderly conduct was made at the intersection of Garfield Ave and Ramsey Street. A juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct for an incident that happened on a bus.

1:07PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 2300 block of Larson Ave. The reporting person was advised by his bank that a debit card in the reporting person’s name fad fraudulent charges on it.

4:35PM Ryan Joseph Voelker, 31, was arrested on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.

5:05PM Robert Loren Iverson, 45, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Margaretha Ave and East 11th Street.

5:19PM Nicole Marie Wilson, 24, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East 14th Street and South Broadway Ave.

5:51PM Victor Teran Cortez, 35, was arrested for driving after revocation, 2nd degree DWI, and .08 or more after two hours at a traffic stop at the intersection of SE Broadway Ave and Frank Ave.

6:52PM A juvenile problem was reported on the 300 block of James Ave. There were a group of juveniles in the city aquatic center. The juveniles were cited for trespassing.

2/16/17

2:45AM A report of disorderly conduct was made on the 100 block of North Ermina Ave.