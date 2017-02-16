NCHL Hockey League Tournament at City Arena this weekend

Waldorf University is set to host the Northern Collegiate Hockey League (NCHL) Tournament on Feb. 17-19.

Six games will be played during the three-day tournament at Albert Lea City Arena, located at 701 Lake Chapeau Drive. Admissions to each game will be $5 for students and $7 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the arena prior to each game and no passes will be accepted due to it being postseason play.

The NCHL Tournament begins on Friday, Feb. 17 with first-round games scheduled at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. A 1 p.m. consolation game is set for Saturday, Feb. 18 and the second day of the tournament concludes with semifinal contests at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The remaining two teams will battle in the championship game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. and the winner will be awarded the Philip E. Schroeder Memorial Trophy, also known as the Hap Cup.

NCHL newcomer Marian University (13-3, 11-1), which is ranked No. 6 in the latest American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division II Central Region poll, secured the top seed in the tournament while No. 8 Waldorf (21-9-1, 9-3) earned the No. 2 seed. Both teams have first-round byes in the tournament. Marian clinched the regular-season conference championship with 33 points while Waldorf claimed second with 27 points.

Two other regionally-ranked teams will be featured in the tournament, including No. 14 Robert Morris University (19-13, 8-4) and No. 15 Lewis University (13-15, 5-7). Robert Morris claimed the No. 3 seed in the tournament while the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (8-13, 6-6) enters with the No. 4 seed. Lewis received the No. 5 seed and St. Mary’s University (7-14, 2-10) rounds out the field as the No. 6 seed.

Waldorf’s campus radio station KZOW 91.9 FM – the home of the Warrior Sports Network – will broadcast every tournament matchup. Live radio broadcasts of each game can be listened to at the following link:http://kzowfm.com/listen/. In addition, Waldorf athletics is working with the Warrior Sports Network to provide video and audio broadcasts of each contest.

The NCHL Tournament schedule and links to the video broadcasts are as follows:

NCHL Tournament bracket

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

3 p.m. – First Round, Game 1 – No. 3 seed Robert Morris vs. No. 6 seed St. Mary’s – (Live video)

7 p.m. – First Round, Game 2 – No. 4 seed Wisconsin-Oshkosh vs. No. 5 seed Lewis University – (Live video)

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

1 p.m. – Consolation Game – (Live video)

4 p.m. – Semifinal Game 1 – No. 1 seed Marian vs. Lowest seed from Game 1/2 winners – (Live video)

7 p.m. – Semifinal Game 2 – No. 2 seed Waldorf vs. Highest seed from Game 1/2 winners – (Live video)

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

3 p.m. – Championship Game – (Live video)

Media release and video links provided by the City of Albert Lea.