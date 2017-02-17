Elk River School Board Selects Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent to Serve as Next Superintendent of Schools

The ISD 728 School Board voted on Thursday, Feb. 16 to enter into contract negotiations with Dr. Daniel Bittman, offering him the position of Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Daniel Bittman, the current superintendent of Sauk Rapids-Rice ISD 47, was selected after a thorough search, conducted with the services of School Exec Connect, whom the district hired in 2016.

That search was narrowed to a field of six candidates Monday, Feb. 6, with the board naming three final candidates Wednesday, Feb. 8. The three finalists, Dr. Daniel Bittman, Dr. Mike Funk of Albert Lea and Mr. William Gronseth of Duluth spent a day with students, district staff, teachers and community members as the final interview process unfolded Feb. 13 through Feb 16.

The superintendent of schools position opened last June with the retirement of Dr. Mark Bezek. Bruce Watkins has been serving as the interim superintendent of ISD 728. He will complete his services June 30, 2017.

Dr. Funk sent a short statement to the Albert Lea School Board this morning regarding the process, a portion of the statement was edited out as it contained information that was not related to the article;

“It was a privilege to be recruited for the position of superintendent in the Elk River Area School District. This was the most competitive field of quality educational leaders I have seen in years. I agreed to participate in the process as it met the criteria that Anne and I established many years ago: 1) it was close to family and 2) it provided a professional challenge, in this case a large growing district. We have much work ahead of us in Albert Lea, as we work towards our goal of meeting the needs of all of our students.”

Dr. Funk has been with the Albert Lea School System since 2009 and has implemented various programs at every level to help rise Albert Lea’s testing scores at the state level. This past year Dr. Funk’s idea of an earlier start to the school year was met with mixed reaction from parents but by Christmas break a majority of the community was on board with the idea, according to results from the most recent Thought Exchange. The results of that Thought Exchange on the early 2016 start can be viewed here.