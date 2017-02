The 6 best days of summer just got closer. The Freeborn County Fair announced today their 2017 Grandstand Entertainment. You can go to the musician/band’s website by clicking on their name.

August 1st – Kane Brown

August 2nd – Collin Raye

August 3rd – Diamond Rio

August 4th – Kansas

August 5th – Martina McBride

The Freeborn County Fair will run from August 1st through the 6th. You can purchase your tickets to the fair and select seating for the concerts here!