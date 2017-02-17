Law Enforcement Logs 2/16-2/17

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

No Reports Were Available.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/16

9:21AM Parking violations were reported downtown. Three vehicles were cited for a 2 hour parking violation.

1:24PM A probation violation was reported at the Law Enforcement Center.

3:50PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 100 block of West William Street. The reporting person was scammed out of $800.

4:12PM Nicholas Tyler Olson, 29, was arrested on an apprehension and detention order at the Law Enforcement Center.

4:54PM Katherine Margaret Wallin, 52, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Plaza Street and 740th Ave.

5:07PM A juvenile was cited for speeding at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Eastgate Road. The juvenile’s parent was notified of the citation.

5:44PM A hit and run crash was reported at the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Ave.

5:50PM Carol Frances Jolly, 57, was cited for having a loose dog on the 1100 block of Virginia Place.

6:32PM Eugenia Maryann Fort, 24, was cited for driving after revocation and no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Ave.

7:27PM Heather Marie Krumrie, 28, was cited for trespassing, theft, and obstruction on the 200 block of West Main Street.

10:26PM An attempt to locate a person was reported on the 300 block of East Clark Street. A juvenile ran away from home. The juvenile returned home about an hour later.

2/17/17

1:01AM Renee Farrah Jorgenson, 35, was arrested and charged with 5th degree possession, possession of stolen property, and bringing a controlled substance into jail after a vehicle theft was reported on the 800 block of Happy Trails Lane. A cat in the vehicle was taken to the humane society.

4:47AM Patrick Lee Roiger, 23, turned himself in on a local warrant at the Law Enforcement Center.