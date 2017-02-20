Law Enforcement Logs 2/17-2/19

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/17

11:52AM A driver was arrested on a DWI. A blood draw was done the results of the blood work are pending.

2:07PM A report of child abuse or neglect was made in Freeborn County.

3:19PM A report of theft by check was made on the 23000 block of State Highway 13.

7:58PM Jenna Marie Dale, 30, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-90 Eastbound at mile marker 169.

2/18

12:00AM Pamela Margaret DeNaples, 47, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop on I-90 Westbound at mile marker 144.

6:18PM Vickie Camille Heers, 72, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 46 and County Road 26.

6:31PM Michael John Camberlin, 67, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 46 and County Road 26.

11:51PM Jeremy Michael Reese, 46, was arrested booked for 3rd degree DWI at a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 251 and Maple Island.

2/19

12:26AM Nyajuok Tonayik Both, 31, was cited for failure to obey a traffic device at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Front Street and 1st Ave South in Albert Lea.

6:55PM Christopher Paul Hanson, 26, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of 630th Ave and 310th Street in Wells. Hanson was also given a urine analyst and tested positive for Methamphetamine and THC. Hanson was arrested on a Faribault County hold.

Albert Lea Police Department

No reports were available