Law Enforcement Logs 2/20-2/21

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

2/20

12:13PM A threatened suicide was reported in Freeborn County.

4:56PM A threatened suicide was reported in Freeborn County. The person was transferred to Mayo Clinic Health Systems.

2/21/17

3:52AM Israel Chavez-Almanza, 23, was arrested on 2 local warrants, and was cited for no Minnesota Driver License at a traffic stop at the intersection of US Highway 69 ad 160th Street.

Albert Lea Police Department

2/17

8:50AM Kathleen Mae Babcock, 61, was arrested for 2nd degree DUI and a count of a driver license restriction after a complaint of an intoxicated person on the 100 block of West Clark Street. Babcock had a preliminary breath test that showed her at a .16. C-Babcock’s vehicle was also seized.

10:56AM A theft was reported on the 1600 block of West Main Street. Bottles of alcohol were stolen.

2:00PM A burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Margaretha Ave. Televisions, an Xbox, and tablets were missing from the home.

3:21PM A fight was reported on the 1600 block of West Front Street.

3:44PM A vehicle was cited for parking in a no parking zone on the 300 block of Vinehurst Ave.

4:59PM Daniel John Minear, 41, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of West 9th Street and Lincoln Ave South.

5:11PM Terri Lynn Swenson, 53, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of West 9th Street and Lincoln Ave South.

5:19PM William Lucas Monsen, 38, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of West 9th Street and Lincoln Ave South.

5:41PM Mitchell Lee Anderson, 21, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of West 9th Street and Lincoln Ave South.

8:44PM Julia Diane Jones, 52, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of Lakeview Boulevard and Grace Street.

11:02PM Cody Allen Williamson, 20, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Front Street and 4th Ave South.

11:28PM Foshawn Nicole Jones, 33, was cited for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of West College Street and 1st Ave South.

11:46PM Eddie Gayden Jr., 42, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License at a traffic stop at the intersection of Hammer Road and Grand Ave.

2/18

3:04AM Juan Francisco Gallegos Padilla, 36, was arrested for 2nd Degree DWI, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation, and misdemeanor domestic assault after a report of an assault on the 800 block of Happy Trails Lane.

11:05AM A domestic was reported on the 200 block of East Clark Street.

4:14PM A threatened suicide was reported in Albert Lea. The person was taken to the Emergency Room for an evaluation.

5:40PM Lance J Walters, 30, was arrested for driving after suspension at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Main Street and South Washington Ave.

9:44PM James Bernhard Willner, 34, was arrested for 3rd degree DWI, 2nd degree test refusal, and greater than .08 within 2 hours at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and South Newton Ave.

11:06PM A traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of South Highway 69 and West Main Street.

11:59PM Todd Earl Hendricks, 38, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Front Street and 1st Ave South.

2/19

12:55AM Chris Michael Spangler, 48, was arrested after a traffic stop at the intersection of West Main Street and 1st Ave South.

2:23AM Rodolfo Valdez, 19, was arrested on a DOC warrant after a report of an assault in progress was made on the 400 block of Court Street.

10:43AM A theft was reported on the 300 block of West Clark Street.

12:09PM Makenzie Jo Boone, 26, was arrested for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Main Street and St. Mary Ave South.

3:39PM Sallie Mae Wilson, 34, was cited for driving after cancellation and no proof of insurance after a traffic crash without injury was reported on the 100 block of South Ermina Ave.

4:58PM A report of a mentally ill person was made in Albert Lea.

7:17PM Marivel Ramos, 41, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and East William Street.

9:19PM Alexander Matthew Fluth, 18, was cited for failure to yield at a traffic crash with injuries at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Marshall Street.

2/20

12:00AM Alessandra Katie Stamps, 36, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License at a traffic stop at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Sheridan Street.

9:09AM A burglary was reported on the 100 block of Elizabeth Ave.

9:28AM An animal control complaint was made on the 100 block of Elizabeth Ave. A potentially dangerous dog was at the property.

5:06PM A theft was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street. The person was trespassed from the store.

6:09PM A theft was reported at Shoe Sensation on Leland Drive. A pair of shoes was taken from the store.

11:42PM Jesse Samuel Garcia, 34, was cited for no proof of insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of Eberhart Street and Garfield Ave.