Law Enforcement Logs 2/21-2/22

2/21

8:12AM Trysa Mae Thurston, 29, was cited for no Minnesota Driver License and no insurance at a traffic stop at the intersection of 13th Street East and Margaretha Ave.

8:38AM A fight was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger lane. A juvenile was cited.

10:03AM A vehicle theft was reported on the 400 block of Court Street. Higenio Madrigal, no age given, test drove a vehicle and did not return it. Madrigal was arrested by the Owatonna Police Department and brought to Freeborn County on vehicle theft charges.

10:51AM A drug violation was reported on the 600 block of West Clark Street.

10:53AM A suspicious person was reported on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A juvenile male was going around asking people for a ride.

11:13AM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street. A credit card machine was vandalized overnight. Damage was estimated to be between $600-$1000 dollars.

12:43PM Ernest Fuentez, 61, was arrested and cited for a harassment restraining order violation on the 800 block of 4th Ave South.

1:39PM A domestic was reported in Albert Lea.

3:41PM Check forgery was reported on the 1100 block of South Broadway. Checks were made out to an individual from an account that did not have authorization.

4:56PM A hit and run crash was reported at the intersection of East Main Street and Ulstad Ave.

5:25PM A theft was reported at the Law Enforcement Center. A cell phone was taken.

5:30PM A theft was reported on the 2700 block of East Main Street. Credit cards that were left behind were taken by another individual, as shown on security camera footage.

5:36PM A report of a traffic crash without injury was reported at the intersection of Highway 13 and Elmira Street. A driver hit a stop sign and knocked it down.

6:36PM A theft in progress was reported on the 400 block of Bridge Ave. A male tried using counterfeit money to purchase phones being sold.

8:02PM Saengdeuam Philaphon, 46, was arrested on a Jackson County warrant after a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway and 3rd Street East.

8:15PM A violation of an order for protection was made at the Law Enforcement Center.

2/22/17

12:27AM Kevin Roy Peterson, 52, was arrested for 5th degree possession and disorderly conduct after a report of a suspicious person was made on the 100 block of South Newton Ave.