Law Enforcement Logs 2/22-2/23

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

No Reports Were Available

Albert Lea Police Department

2/22

7:57AM Mitchell Ray Brekke, 28, was cited for speeding at a traffic stop at the intersection of Fountain Street and 1st Ave North. Brekke was cited for going 44mph in a 30mph zone.

8:15AM Edward Terrill Stewart, 45, was arrested on an apprehension and detention order from Mower County on the 400 block of Fountain Street.

9:21AM A report of disorderly conduct was made on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane. A juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct.

9:35AM A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of South Broadway. A .25 caliber handgun was missing, along with 3 long guns.

12:08PM A trespassing complaint was made on the 800 block of 4th Ave South.

3:52PM A vehicle was cited for a handicap parking violation on the 1700 block of West Main Street.

3:54PM Kendrick Darnell Washington, 29, was cited for a violation of an order for protection on the 900 block of West Main Street.

4:38PM Crystal Marie Pfohl, 30, was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance at a traffic stop on the 600 block of Ruble Ave.

9:39PM An animal control complaint was reported on the 1100 block of Lakeview Boulevard. A dog was found wandering and brought to the Humane Society.

2/23/17

4:15AM Hevyn Leila Heckes, 26, was cited for a parking violation on the 100 block of North Broadway Ave.