Law Enforcement Logs 2/23-2/24

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office

No Reports Were Available

Albert Lea Police Department

2/23

10:21AM A fight was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane.

1:20PM A report of counterfeit activity was reported on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A counterfeit $100 bill was taken in by a business.

1:36PM A report of theft by fraud was made on the 2700 block of East Main Street.

2:00PM Criminal damage to property was reported on the 1400 block of Plainview Lane. A vehicle was egged.

2:03PM Kenneth Andrew Iverson, 28, was arrested on a Mille Lacs County Warrant after a reported of a suspicious person on the 1500 block of Blake Ave.

2:08PM A fight was reported on the 2000 block of Tiger Lane.

2:42PM A traffic crash without injuries was reported on the 400 block of East Hawthorne Street.

3:18PM Qualita G. McClendon, 21, was cited for driving after revocation at a traffic stop at the intersection of Katherine Street and East Main Street. The vehicle was impounded.

5:54PM A fight was reported on the 600 block of Sheridan Ave.

7:18PM A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Hillhaven. Nothing appeared to be missing.

8:54PM A domestic was reported on the 800 block of 4th Ave South. The domestic was verbal in nature.

10:43PM A domestic was reported on the 1400 block of Academy Ave.