Albert Lea Individual Section Wrestling Update

Here’s an update from Individual Section Wrestling for Albert Lea:

106: Nic Cantu won (major decision) in his first match

113: Caleb Talamantes won (tech fall) in his first match

120: Jake Johnsrud won (major decision) in his first match

126: Gavin Ignaszewski won (fall) in his first match

132: Ty Harms got pinned but still has a chance in the wrestlebacks

138: Brody Nielsen won (tech fall) in his first match

145: Garrett Aldrich won (fall) in his first match

152: Zach Glazier won (fall) in his first match

160: Jesse Hernandez lost (tech fall) to put him in the wrestlebacks

170: Brady Nielsen lost (2-1 decision) & is now in the wrestlebacks

195: Riet Lony lost (6-4 decision) & is in the wrestlebacks

220: Tanner Palmer won (fall) in his first match

285: Matt Palmer won (fall) in his first match