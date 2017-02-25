Albert Lea Individual Section Wrestling Update

Here’s an update from Individual Section Wrestling for Albert Lea:
106: Nic Cantu won (major decision) in his first match
113: Caleb Talamantes won (tech fall) in his first match
120: Jake Johnsrud won (major decision) in his first match
126: Gavin Ignaszewski won (fall) in his first match
132: Ty Harms got pinned but still has a chance in the wrestlebacks
138: Brody Nielsen won (tech fall) in his first match
145: Garrett Aldrich won (fall) in his first match
152: Zach Glazier won (fall) in his first match
160: Jesse Hernandez lost (tech fall) to put him in the wrestlebacks
170: Brady Nielsen lost (2-1 decision) & is now in the wrestlebacks
195: Riet Lony lost (6-4 decision) & is in the wrestlebacks
220: Tanner Palmer won (fall) in his first match
285: Matt Palmer won (fall) in his first match