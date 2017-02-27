Albert Lea City Council Meeting Feb 27th Recap

The city council met in their chamber, at City Hall, at 7pm last night. All council members were in attendance.

Under unfinished business ordinance 204,6d amending Chapter 6, Article II, Division 1, Sec. 6-45 was read for a second time. The ordinance permits alcohol to be served at Hayek Park. Alcohol will still not be dispensed to any person attending or participating in a youth athletic event. The 2nd reading was passed 7-0.

Also under unfinished business a resolution was made to approve the plans and specifications for the Albert Lea Public Works Garage Addition (Job 1562). The resolution also ordered the advertisement of bids on the project. The council passed the proposed resolution 7-0.

Under new business the council held a public hearing on the 2017 Neighborhood Improvement Project that includes the East Main Street Frontage Road and the Landfill Road (Job 1701). The estimated project cost is $1,429,759.93 and would be paid for with assessments, City funds, sanitary sewer funds, and solid waste funds. The council voted in favor 7-0.

A public hearing was held and a resolution was made authorizing the order for removal of a property located at 515 Pleasant Ave. The house was placarded in July of 2016 as unfit for human habitation. The council voted 7-0 to remove the structure.

A public hearing was held and a resolution was made authorizing the order for removal of a property located at 714 Pillsbury Ave. The house was placarded in August of 2015 as unfit for human habitation. The council voted 7-0 to remove the structure.

A finally a public hearing was held and a resolution was made to authorize the removal of a property located at 821 Jefferson Ave. The house was placarded in June of 2012 as unfit for human habitation. The council voted 7-0 to remove the structure.

